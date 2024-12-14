Damascus, Dec 13 (AP) The kingdom of Bahrain sent a message Friday to Ahmad al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of the insurgency that toppled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

It said Bahrain is “fully prepared to consult with you continuously and to provide support in regional and international organisations to achieve what is in the interest of the brotherly Syrian people”.

It added, “We look forward to Syria regaining its authentic role in the Arab League.” Bahrain is the current head of the Arab summit.

Syria was readmitted to the Arab League last year after 12 years of ostracisation. It is still unclear how the international community will deal officially with the new interim government in Syria. (AP)

