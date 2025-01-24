Tokyo, Jan 24 (AP) The Bank of Japan has raised its key interest rate to about 0.5% from 0.25%, noting that inflation is holding at a desirable target level.

The decision by the central bank came Friday at the end of a two-day policy board meeting in Tokyo. (AP)

Also Read | Elon Musk Nazi Salute Controversy: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Defends 'Great Friend' Tesla CEO Over Salute Row at Donald Trump Inauguration Rally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)