Peshawar, Nov 17 (PTI) At least two persons were killed and six injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, local police said.

The bomb blast occurred in Azam Warsak Bazaar, close to Shahzada Mosque.

The blast resulted in the death of two persons and injuring six, local police said. Hospital sources said the condition of three persons is stated to be serious.

The police contingents rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the entire area. A massive search operation to nab the culprits has been launched by the police.

