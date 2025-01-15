California [US], January 15 (ANI): Winds are forecast to strengthen across Southern California on Wednesday, exacerbating the already perilous wildfire conditions in Los Angeles. The National Weather Service warned that the gusts, which are expected to peak between 3 am and 3 pm local time, could worsen ongoing fires that have claimed at least 25 lives and left 24 others missing, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

Although wind speeds on Tuesday were lower than anticipated, forecasters are concerned that the conditions will facilitate further fire growth, presenting significant challenges for firefighters.

The National Weather Service's Los Angeles office emphasised that "Not quite out of the woods yet," with Red Flag Warnings still in place for the region. These warnings indicate heightened fire risk, urging residents to remain vigilant. With approximately 88,000 people already under evacuation orders and another 85,000 on alert, local authorities have urged residents to leave voluntarily if advised, as delays in evacuations have led to rescues from perilous situations. "Stay aware of your surroundings," the weather service said, cautioning that dangerous weather conditions could trigger explosive fire spread.

On Tuesday, the winds began picking up intensity, leading the National Weather Service to issue a rare red flag warning for "particularly dangerous" conditions that could fuel rapid fire expansion. Wind gusts of 70 to 110 kilometres per hour are expected in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, coupled with low humidity, creating an environment ripe for further fire outbreaks.

The Palisades fire, which has already scorched more than 9,300 hectares, is only 17 per cent contained, while the Eaton fire, burning over 5,600 hectares, is 35 per cent contained.

The fires have caused widespread devastation, with over 100,000 people displaced and neighbourhoods levelled. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass described the destruction as "massive" following an aerial survey of the affected areas with Fire Chief Kristin Crowley. Public health officials also warned residents of the health hazards posed by the smoke, urging them to wear N95 or P100 masks to protect against hazardous fine dust carried by the winds. "Ash is not just dirt," said Anish Mahajan, a public health official, as per reports by VOA.

Utility companies in the region have also taken precautionary measures to prevent new fires from being sparked by power lines. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced potential power shutoffs in high-risk areas, while Southern California Edison reported cutting power to over 60,000 customers. Officials remain concerned that wind gusts could also disrupt firefighting efforts by grounding aircraft, which were restricted last week during earlier blazes.

President Joe Biden addressed the tragedy, offering federal support and recognising the immense efforts of emergency responders. "Los Angeles is the City of Angels, and you're now the angels," Biden said, applauding firefighters and other first responders for their heroic actions. The federal government pledged aid, including funding for overtime pay for firefighters, debris removal, and temporary shelters, while stressing the need for tens of billions of dollars in recovery funds. "Let's say again to the people of Los Angeles, we're with you," Biden added.

Despite these efforts, political disagreements are emerging. Some Republican leaders have suggested tying federal aid to conditions, accusing California's leadership of mismanaging water and forest resources. California Governor Gavin Newsom countered, stating that the state has made substantial improvements in firefighting capacity and forest management since he took office in 2019.

A lawsuit filed on Monday implicates Southern California Edison, claiming that its equipment caused the deadly Eaton Fire that broke out on January 7. Edison acknowledged that its equipment may have sparked a smaller fire in the region that day, though an official cause for the fire has not yet been determined, VOA reported.

Similarly, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is facing a lawsuit over its alleged failure to properly manage water resources critical for battling the Palisades Fire, which has already led to eight deaths and destroyed thousands of buildings. (ANI)

