Lima, Nov 17 (AP) In their final meeting, China's leader Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that "China is ready to work with a new administration", as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take over.

The two leaders gathered on Saturday on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Biden was expected to urge Xi to dissuade North Korea from further deepening its support for Russia's war on Ukraine.

It's the last time the two leaders will meet; Biden is leaving office and making way for Trump. There's much uncertainty about what lies ahead in the US-China relationship under Trump, who campaigned promising to levy 60 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports.

"Small yards, high fences are not what major countries should pursue," Xi told Biden. (AP)

