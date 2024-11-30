Beijing [China], November 30 (ANI): Following the US' criticism on the sentence of veteran journalist Dong Yuyu, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Saturday said the sentence was in accordance with law.

As per Global Times, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, "China upholds the rule of law and Chinese judicial authorities handle cases in strict accordance with law.

"Those who violate laws will certainly be brought to account in accordance with law," she added

On Friday, a Chinese court sentenced a high-ranking editor and columnist of a major Communist Party newspaper to seven years in prison on espionage charges, The New York Times reported.

In a press statement by the US State Department, "The United States condemns China's November 29 unjust sentencing of journalist Dong Yuyu to seven years in prison for alleged "espionage." His arrest and today's sentencing highlight China's failure to live up to its commitments under international law and its own constitutional guarantees to all its citizens, which include the right to freedom of speech and freedom of the press."

Further, the US has expressed its support for Dong and his family, calling for his immediate and unconditional release.

"We celebrate Dong's work as a veteran journalist and editor, as well as his contributions to US-China people-to-people ties, including as a Harvard University Nieman Fellow. We stand by Dong and his family and call for his immediate and unconditional release," the statement added.

Earlier Dong's family said it was punishment for past writings that were critical of the government, as well as a warning to Chinese citizens against engaging with foreigners.

Veteran Chinese journalist Dong Yuyu, 62, was arrested in February 2022, while having lunch with a Japanese diplomat in Beijing, marking the beginning of a lengthy detention, as per The New York Times. (ANI)

