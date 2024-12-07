Doha [Qatar], December 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani and Minister of State, Ahmed Al Sayed on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

The leaders were seen shaking hands and holding talks.

Also Read | Turkey Shocker: UK Teen Dies of Peanut Allergy on Video Call With Mother As 'Careless' Hotel Staff Serve Peanuts in Dessert.

"Pleased to meet Qatari Minister of Commerce & Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani and MoS Ahmed Al Sayed on the sidelines of the Doha Forum today," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1865389171285565949

Also Read | Cancer-Fighting Compound Found: Chicago Students Discover New Molecule with Potential in Bird Poop, Published in ACS Omega.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar participated in the Doha Forum on the topic "Conflict Resolution in a New Era"

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to participate in Doha Forum panel today on the topic "Conflict Resolution in a New Era" in Doha today along with PM & FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar and FM Espen Barth Eide of Norway. As the conflicts around us increase, the need of the hour is more diplomacy, not less."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1865387847106093315

Speaking at the Doha Forum, Jaishankar reacted to President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose 100 per cent tariffs on BRICS nations, stating that India has "no interest" in weakening the US dollar.

Jaishankar reflected on the positive relationship India had with the first Trump administration, highlighting the restart of the QUAD under Trump's presidency.

"We had a good relationship, a very solid relationship with the first Trump administration, yes there were some issues mostly trade related issues, but there were a whole lot of issues on which Trump was very international, and I remind people that it was actually under Trump that the QUAD was restarted," he said.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1865307233736888706

He also noted the personal connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President-elect Trump, which has contributed to the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Jaishankar also met Norway FM Espen Eide in Doha earlier.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1865273404028231710

"Good to see Norway FM Espen Barth Eide in Doha this morning. We will be at the Doha Forum during the day."

EAM Jaishankar is on a official visit to Qatar and Bahrain from December 6-9.

In Bahrain, he will co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with Foreign Minister of Bahrain; Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. EAM will also participate in the 20th edition of IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on December 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)