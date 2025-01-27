A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck off the US East Coast on Monday morning, January 27. The US Geological Survey said that the earthquake was reported about 7 miles southeast of York Harbor, Maine. As per the reports, the tremors of the earthquake were felt in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. More details are awaited. TikTok Buyout: US-Based Perplexity AI Company Submits Revised Proposal To Merge With China’s Short-Form Video Platform.

Earthquake in US

BREAKING: 4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off the U.S. East Coast, shaking felt in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 27, 2025

