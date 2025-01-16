Cairo [Egypt], January 16 (ANI/WAM): Egypt emphasised the urgent need to implement the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement without delay, underscoring the importance of all parties adhering to its terms and meeting the specified timelines.

In an official statement carried by Ahram Online, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the agreement should lead to a significant influx in humanitarian aid across Gaza.

Also Read | Pakistan: 4 Soldiers Died, 6 Terrorists Killed as Rocket Attack Targets Aid Convoy in Kurram District Amid Sectarian Unrest.

Egypt called on the international community to support humanitarian efforts, assist Gaza, and initiate early recovery projects as a prelude to reconstruction.

The ministry also announced Egypt's readiness to host an international conference to facilitate this process.

Also Read | Turkey: Death Toll From Tainted Alcohol Rises to 30 in Istanbul, Dozens in Critical Condition.

The statement stressed that the agreement aims to save innocent Palestinian lives, which have endured over 15 months of genocidal war and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)