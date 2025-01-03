Beijing, Jan 3 (PTI) Investing heavily in modernisation, the Chinese military has cautioned its armed forces against banking heavily on artificial intelligence saying that AI should be a tool to guide but not a replacement for human decision-making in the battlefield because it lacks self-awareness capability.****

FGN22 PAK-DAR-INDIA

****'It takes two to tango,' says Pakistan's Foreign Minister on relations with India

Islamabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has emphasised that normalising relations with India requires mutual willingness.****

FGN5 US-TRUMP POLICIES

****Silicon Valley now deeply enmeshed in all things Trump: Indian American venture capitalist

Washington: The Silicon Valley is now deeply enmeshed in all things Trump, who has roped in some of the best brains and entrepreneurs from here, a top Indian American venture capitalist has said.****

FGN4 US-JABBAR

****New Orleans attacker acted alone, had strong support for ISIS: Biden

Washington: New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar acted alone even though there are indications that he had strong support for ISIS, US President Joe Biden has said.****

FGN17 US-RANA

****Rana's attorney seeks review of US court's decision to extradite him to India, cites 'double jeopardy'

Washington: An attorney for Mumbai-attack convict Tahawwur Rana has urged the US Supreme Court to review the lower court's decision to extradite him to India, citing the principle of double jeopardy which prevents a person from being tried or punished twice for the same offence. **** PTI

