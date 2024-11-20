Islamabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Pakistan decided to launch a comprehensive operation against militants in the southwestern province of Balochistan after a series of deadly attacks.****

****At least 12 security personnel killed in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Twelve security personnel and six terrorists were killed as a suicide bomber rammed an explosive laden vehicle into a joint check post in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Wednesday.****

**** China trying to improve ties with India to ease off US pressure from Trump: Business leader

Washington: China is trying to improve ties with India in an attempt to ease pressure from the incoming Trump administration, the head of a top India-centric US business advocacy and strategic group said on Tuesday.****

****Trump taps financial services company CEO as commerce secretary

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped the CEO of a top financial services company as his commerce secretary and US trade representative.****

