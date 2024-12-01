World News | Former Balochistan CM Says Baloch People Support Independence from Pakistan

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], December 1 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Balochistan and current Member of the Provincial Assembly, Nawab Aslam Raisani, has said that the majority of Baloch people support independence from Pakistan.

In a statement, Raisani described the Baloch nation as being divided into three distinct factions. "A large majority of the Baloch people are pro-independence and are actively striving for national freedom," the Balochistan Post reported.

Raisani said the second group comprises individuals aligned with the state establishment, motivated by personal interests and a desire for power. "This faction remains loyal to the existing system, prioritizing power over national aspirations," he added.

The third faction, Raisani said, consists of nationalist parties advocating for autonomy and resource control within the federation. However, he described this group as weak and limited in influence. "Under the current circumstances, these nationalist parliamentary parties have lost their significance," he said.

On November 30 the Baloch Yakhjeti Committee highlighted the issue of continues disappearances of Baloch Youth.

"Enforced Disappearances of the Baloch are on the rise which is gravely affecting the victims and their families alike inflicting collective agony. Since the last few days, several individuals have been disappeared by security