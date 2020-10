New York [US], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated in a speech on the United Nations Day on Thursday that all hostilities worldwide should cease in order to direct joint efforts toward combating the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"On United Nations Day, I reinforce my appeal for a global ceasefire so we can devote all our energies to fighting COVID-19," Guterres said.

The UN Secretary-General also called on the international community to act together to prevent a climate catastrophe, support gender equality and pave the way for a healthier, safer and more sustainable world.

On October 24, the United Nations will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Charter coming into force. (ANI/Sputnik)

