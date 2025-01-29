Jerusalem, Jan 29 (AP) An Israeli official said Wednesday that Hamas will release three Israelis, including two women and an 80-year-old man, and five Thai nationals in the next hostage release, slated for Thursday.

The official named the Israel women as Arbel Yehoud, 29, Agam Berger, 19, and the man as Gadi Mozes, 80. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, said the hostages' families had approved publication of their names.

Also Read | January 30 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 30.

The official did not name the Thai nationals set to be freed.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)