Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 27 (ANI): Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Former Foreign Secretary of India and Chief Co-ordinator of the G-20, attended a key program today in Gandhinagar, where a significant Jaipur Foot camp is providing artificial limbs to local farmers.

Shringla expressed his appreciation for the event, which aims to transform the lives of individuals in the region. He also acknowledged the contributions of D R Mehta, the Chairman of Jaipur Foot, and Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, both of whom were present at the event. Shringla thanked them for their unwavering dedication and support to this important initiative.

"I have a lot of experience working with Jaipur Foot because they have done a lot to help, not only in India but also in the world," Shringla remarked, emphasising the global reach of Jaipur Foot's efforts. He praised the organisation for its vast impact, noting that it had helped more than 22 lakh people since its inception in 1975.

This initiative, according to Shringla, has restored not only physical mobility but also dignity and respect to those in need. Many individuals who received artificial limbs have been empowered to return to work and reintegrate into society.

Shringla further emphasised the importance of Jaipur Foot in India's foreign policy, pointing out that its work is now recognised and appreciated globally. "In our foreign policy, we have also provided a lot of access to Jaipur Foot," he said. He explained that the organisation's international presence had made a significant contribution to the country's image worldwide. The widespread recognition of Jaipur Foot highlights India's commitment to humanitarian work, Shringla added.

The India for Humanity Programme, an initiative spearheaded by Jaipur Foot, has been instrumental in assisting disabled individuals in Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Reflecting on his experience in the US, Shringla recalled working with Prem Bhandari to further promote Jaipur Foot's mission. He noted that Bhandari's dedication, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, was marked by a selfless commitment to helping those in need. Shringla emphasised that Bhandari's efforts had a profound impact, not just in India but across the globe.

During his visit to the US, Shringla observed that Jaipur Foot USA operates with zero administrative costs, making the programs highly efficient. "All the programs in the US run by Jaipur Foot have administrative costs running at zero. They are self-run," he explained. This self-sustaining model has enabled Jaipur Foot USA to channel all funds directly to the beneficiaries, ensuring maximum impact. Additionally, the organisation's global recognition was underscored when it was honoured at the United Nations in New York for its contributions to humanitarian efforts.

Shringla also shared his experience in Washington, DC, where Jaipur Foot USA was lauded at a Capitol Hill program attended by US congressmen and senators. "Many congressmen there also said that you have helped us a lot in our respective areas," Shringla said, quoting their gratitude. This recognition reflects the global stature that Jaipur Foot has achieved under the leadership of Prem Bhandari, whose efforts have not only raised the profile of the organisation but have also brought international attention to India's humanitarian initiatives.

Concluding his address, Shringla stated, "They have made Jaipur Foot an international brand," crediting the organisations leadership for turning it into a global ambassador for India's humanitarian values. (ANI)

