Kathmandu [Nepal], April 27 (ANI): Thousands of Hindu devotees on Sunday circumnutated the "Mata Tirtha" temple on the hillside paying homage to the departed soul of their mothers on the day of Mata Tirtha Aunsi.

Mata Tirtha Aunsi or the Nepali Mothers' Day is a festival for mothers which falls on Nepali first month of Baisakh (end of April/ early May) when thousands of devotees climb up the hill to reach the sacred pond and offer prayers.

"Today I came here to pay homage to the ancestors, donate alms in the name of ancestors. If we donate alms then the soul of our ancestors will find a place in heaven. Also, we seek blessing from the ancestors walking up here," Tanka Prasad Dotel, a 75-year-old devotee old ANI.

The Mata Tirtha site, deeply associated with maternal devotion, becomes a focal point of worship every year, drawing crowds who come to offer prayers and reflect on the unconditional love and sacrifices of motherhood.

Rooted in classical traditions, the festival of Mata Tirtha Aunsi is regarded as a time to express devotion, gratitude, and respect towards mothers- who, according to scriptures, are placed above even teachers, scholars, and fathers.

Many mark the day by offering sweets to their mothers and seeking their blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness. As a tradition, children wake up early in morning, take bath and honour their mothers by giving presents and goodies.

"We offer delicacies to parents, take them to new and interesting places on visit," Laxmi Lamichhane, another devotee who came along with her parents to the holy site told ANI.

According to the legends, during the rule of cowherds in Nepal, one of the cowherds lost his mother and was so depressed that he went to make offerings at a water storage pond in the forest. Amazingly, he saw his mother's face appear in the water and accept his offerings.

From that day on, this day was known as Mata Tirtha Aunsi, the Nepali Mothers' day. People believe that coming to this place and paying homage on this day brings peace to the departed soul of their mother.

