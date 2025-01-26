Beijing [China], January 26 (ANI): Human rights advocates have alleged that Chinese authorities are mistreating Chinese Australian writer Yang Hengjun and journalist Zhang Zhan as part of a larger effort to suppress dissent, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

Sophie Richardson, co-executive director of the US-based Chinese Human Rights Defenders, told VOA, "The Chinese government has a long history of mistreating and torturing people in detention."

She added that the lack of accountability for these actions, both within China and internationally, perpetuates this pattern.

VOA reported that Yang Hengjun, a democracy advocate and spy novelist, was secretly tried for espionage in 2021 and sentenced to a suspended death sentence in February 2024. Zhang Zhan, imprisoned for four years for reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, was released in May 2024 but was re-arrested in August after calling for the release of activist Zhang Pancheng.

Yang has been in Chinese detention for six years, during which his family claims authorities denied him food, medical care, and other necessities. After being transferred to Beijing Municipal No. 2 Prison in June, his health deteriorated further due to vision problems and severe fatigue caused by the flu.

Yang has been unable to perform his assigned prison tasks, and authorities have reportedly refused his requests for medical treatment, according to VOA.

Feng Chongyi, Yang's former academic adviser and an expert on Chinese politics at the University of Technology Sydney, told VOA that Yang does not trust the Chinese legal system and has decided not to appeal his death sentence.

Yang's family continues to urge Chinese authorities to grant him adequate medical care. During a consular visit in November, Yang described his prison conditions as "harsh and unbearable" and asked Australian diplomats to raise his situation with Chinese authorities.

The Australian government has repeatedly voiced concerns about Yang's treatment, with Ambassador Scott Dewar and other officials calling for his medical care. However, Beijing has not responded positively.

Feng alleged, "The Chinese authorities are deliberately mistreating Yang," and urged the Australian government to prioritise human rights over economic ties by increasing pressure on China.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also condemned Yang's suspended death sentence as "appalling" and pledged to continue advocating for his rights. She emphasised that Australia remains committed to ensuring Yang receives proper medical attention.

However, VOA reported that no significant improvements in his situation have been observed to date. (ANI)

