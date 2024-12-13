Manila [Philippines], December 13 (ANI): The inaugural India-Philippines Maritime Dialogue was held on December 13 in Manila, Philippines. The event comes at the backdrop of the 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press statement noted that the Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, and the Philippines delegation by Marshall Louis Alferez, Assistant Secretary, Maritime and Ocean Affairs Office, Department of Foreign Affairs.

The event coincided with 75 years of diplomatic relationship between both countries. During the dialogue, the two sides exchanged perspectives on prevailing maritime challenges and discussed ways to enhance maritime cooperation in furthering a conducive environment for mutual growth and global well-being, the MEA noted.

During the dialogue, the two sides laid emphasis on adherence to a rules based order, especially the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and explored cooperation initiatives in the maritime domain to uphold the same. While endeavouring to increase bilateral engagement, they also deliberated on avenues to collaborate at various international and regional fora for shared objectives, the press release observed.

India and Philippines agreed to share best practices and partner in maritime capacity building initiatives in areas such as Maritime Industry, Marine Scientific Research, Ocean Economy, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Navy and Coast Guard cooperation and maritime law enforcement, the MEA said in the press statement.

Notably, the two countries decided to hold the next round of dialogue in New Delhi in 2025.

In a press statement MEA had noted that when India launched the Look East Policy and intensified partnership with ASEAN in 1992, this also resulted in stronger relations with countries in the region including the Philippines, both bilaterally and in the regional context. With the Act East Policy initiated in 2014, the relationship with Philippines has diversified further into political-security; trade and industry and people-to-people realms.

India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic relations on 1949, shortly after both countries gained independence. Relations have been friendly with shared values and commonalities, such as vibrant democratic polity, pluralistic society, rule of law, an independent judiciary and free press, the MEA noted in a press statement. (ANI)

