Kathmandu [Nepal], December 8 (ANI): The third edition of the India-Nepal Cultural Festival was held in Nepal's Lumbini region on Monday, showcasing the deep cultural, historical and Buddhist ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The event, organised by the Embassy of India in Nepal in partnership with the Lumbini Development Trust and Lumbini Buddhist University, saw participation from officials, civil society members, academics, senior monks and representatives from the Lumbini Development Trust, duirng which the shared civilizational and cultural heritage of India and Nepal was highlighted, with a special emphasis on Buddhism.

Accoridg to a release by the Indian Embassy in Nepal, the festival was jointly inaugurated by Krishna Bahadur Gharti Magar, Governor of Lumbini Province; Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Dr. Lharkyal Lama, Vice Chairman of the Lumbini Development Trust; and Dr Rakesh Pandey, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

A vibrant cultural programme marked the celebrations, featuring performances by artists from both countries.

A six-member Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) troupe, led by Sandhya Kunjan Menon Das, presented an Odissi recital on Buddhist themes. At the same time, the Nepali musical group Ghugu Mugu performed traditional pieces, adding to the festive atmosphere.

"The festival celebrated the rich cultural heritage and traditions of both India and Nepal, with a special focus on Buddhism," the release read.

Earlier in the day, an academic seminar titled 'India-Nepal Buddhist Heritage: A Common Legacy' was also held at Lumbini Buddhist University. Eminent Buddhist scholars from both nations discussed the historical significance of Buddhist traditions and their role in deepening people-to-people ties.

The festival underscored the enduring cultural connection between India and Nepal and reaffirmed the shared commitment to preserving and promoting Buddhist heritage.

"The event underscored the strong cultural and historical bonds between the two nations," it added. (ANI)

