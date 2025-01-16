Jerusalem, Jan 16 (AP) A group representing some families of Israeli soldiers killed fighting in Gaza held a demonstration on Thursday against a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The Gvura Forum opposed the deal, saying it won't lead to Hamas' destruction and that it will free Palestinians convicted of deadly crimes against Israelis.

Also Read | TikTok Ban in US: Donald Trump Adviser Mike Waltz Says President-Elect Is Exploring Options To 'Preserve' TikTok.

The agreement could also leave some Israeli hostages behind in Gaza if it collapses, the group said.

The group also set up rows of mock coffins draped in the Israeli flag in Jerusalem to symbolise the 'price' Israel will pay if it agrees to the deal.

Also Read | January 2025 Planetary Alignment: Know Dates, Best Viewing Times, Visibility, Skywatching Tips and More Details of Planet Line Up.

"It's a very dangerous deal," said Yehoshua Shani, whose son Ori Mordehai Shani was killed in battle in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

He believed the incoming Donald Trump administration in the US could exert more pressure on Hamas and secure better terms.

Many Israelis support a ceasefire deal that would bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza. But some families of fallen soldiers and hostages oppose any agreement that they perceive grants too many concessions to Hamas. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)