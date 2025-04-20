Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Several buildings and vehicles were damaged in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban after a landslide hit parts of the district following heavy rains and hailstorms in the area. Locals urged the government for help and rehabilitation as they claimed that they had lost their shops and livelihood.

Ravi Kumar, a local shopkeeper, said, "I had two shops in the market, and even he had two shops. When we got to know at 4 am that the whole market had been washed away, we rushed here to find that there was nothing left. We didn't know who to approach for help or what to do now; we were clueless. These shops were our only source of livelihood. Now we have no shops and no land. I request the governments to come and help us... It was a very scary sight, beyond imagination... We want our loans to be waived; we have nothing left..."

Another local, Pradeep Singh Raju, requested the Chief Minister and also Home Minister Amit Shah to provide compensation to those who have lost their livelihoods to the flash floods.

"There were nearly 20-25 shops in this market... Some 20-25 motorbikes were parked in the market and at around 3.30 am, the whole market got washed away. I want to request the Chief Minister and also Home Minister Amit Shah to provide compensation to those who have lost their livelihoods to these flash floods... Those affected should be rehabilitated... The shopkeepers have lost everything," he said.

Clearance operations are underway on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after it was blocked by the flash floods that struck the district early this morning.

Three people, including two children, lost their lives after a landslide hit Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary said.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhary said that around 200-250 houses have been damaged in the incident.

"Due to incessant rainfall and cloudbursts, the National Highway was closed at several places. In Ramban, houses and hotels have been damaged. Two houses collapsed due to a landslide in Bagahana village, where 3 people have lost their lives. Around 200-250 houses have been damaged. Maximum damage occurred in Ramban town. A rescue operation is being carried out. NDRF team is on the way and all local teams are also deployed here," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Surinder Chaudhary, has reached Ramban to assess the situation following the flash flood and landslide.

Heavy rainfall in Ramban on Sunday triggered landslides that blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), damaging many houses and vehicles.

Authorities have urged people to avoid travelling on the highway until the weather improves and clearing operations are completed. (ANI)

