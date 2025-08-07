Tel Aviv [Israel], August 7 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Indian Ambassador JP Singh on Thursday. The two discussed the expansion of the bilateral cooperation between India and Israel.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today, in his Jerusalem office, with Indian Ambassador to Israel J.P. Singh. The Prime Minister and the Ambassador discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation, especially on security and economic issues," Israeli PMO said in a post on X

Earlier in July, while speaking to ANI, Consul General of Israel to India in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, said that all the big countries must raise their voices against terrorist activities that have long plagued India and Israel.

Shoshani, while reacting to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin, said that condemnation of terrorism is in the interest of the whole world.

"I think it's extremely important now, as India and Israel suffered from terrorism for too many years. If all big countries do not denounce terrorist activities, terrorism is going to continue. I think this is in the interest not of India and Israel, but it is the interest of the entire world," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs had underlined in a statement that India and Israel are strategic partners. The bilateral political ties are warm and forward-looking.

India and Israel have established bilateral consultation mechanisms in all sectors of collaboration, including water, agriculture, counter-terrorism, and defence. (ANI)

