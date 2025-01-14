Madrid [Spain], January 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held wide-range talks with the Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

The discussions were held on bilateral partnerships including trade, investment, defense, security, urban development, railways, green hydrogen, climate action and people-to-people ties.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to hold wide-ranging talks with FM Jose Manuel Albares of Spain today. Productive conversation on our bilateral partnership including in trade, investment, defense, security, urban development, railways, green hydrogen, climate action and people to people ties. India appreciates Spain as a votary for stronger India-EU ties and a reliable Mediterranean partner. Signed agreements on sports and sustainable urban development."

Jaishankar added that the two sides signed Memorandums of Understanding with Spanish side on sports and sustainable urban development.

"Signed agreements on sports and sustainable urban development. We also exchanged views on our cooperation in the UN, G20, Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific. And discussed developments in Ukraine, West Asia and other regions. As India and Spain prepare to celebrate 2026 as the Year of Culture, Tourism and AI, our exchanges throughout 2025 will strengthen India-Spain ties and create new momentum for cooperation," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Jaishankar called for greater cooperation between India and Spain to broaden the relationship between India and the European Union.

Jaishankar called for Spain to help in India's 'Make in India' endeavor. He also said that both the countries are intensifying their defence cooperation.

"There are already 230 Spanish companies with a presence in India and we would welcome more of them to join us in make in India, design in India and collaborate with India. We've also had some very notable achievements in the field of defense and security when President Sanchez came there we had the handing over of the C295 aircraft and certainly we look forward to intensifying our defense and security cooperation. Indian ships make Port calls to Spain and we value the the collaboration between our militaries we also welcome your own presence closer to our parts of the world especially where the Navy is concerned," he said. (ANI)

