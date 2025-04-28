World News | JB Pritzker, a Potential 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate, Headlines New Hampshire Fundraiser

Manchester, Apr 28 (AP) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker criticised President Donald Trump's early actions in office and also rebuked some Democratic leaders for failing to push back strongly enough, as the potential 2028 presidential contender spoke at a major Democratic fundraiser in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Pritzker has given several high-profile speeches this year chastising Trump but the keynote address at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner could be the most prominent. The annual event stands out among state Democratic fundraisers thanks to New Hampshire's role in holding the nation's first presidential primary.

The second-term governor has yet to say whether he will run for that office again in 2026 but the billionaire Hyatt heir has been laying the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign for years.

Pritzker drew national attention in February when he used part of his joint budget and State of the State address to argue for a parallel between Trump's rhetoric and the rise of Nazi Germany. Since then, the governor has spoken at the Human Right Campaign's Los Angeles dinner and is scheduled to headline a Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party dinner in June.

Speaking on Sunday in New Hampshire, Pritzker criticised Democrats for listening to "a bunch of know-nothing political types" instead of everyday Americans. "If we took care to listen to the voices of real people, we would hear our neighbours, our friends, standing on the streets outside screaming for a response," he said.

Pritzker has carved out a distinct position among Democratic governors viewed as potential 2028 candidates.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has sought common ground with Trump, appearing alongside him multiple times early in his second term. California Governor Gavin Newsom has launched a podcast featuring friendly conversations with Trump loyalists, including Steve Bannon.

Lou D'Allesandro, who retired from the New Hampshire state Senate last year after five decades in public service and met Pritzker in Chicago years ago, said the Illinois governor "has all the ingredients to make it to the big time".

"He's very quick on his feet, very gregarious," he said. But any Democrat who wants to win in 2028 has their work cut out for them, he said.

"They've got to reintroduce themselves to the grass roots," he said. "They've got to let people know Democrats care about them, or they're gonna be in big trouble."

Pritzker was a keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's 2022 convention, which at the time also fuelled speculation he was looking toward a national post. He was elected to his second term as governor that year.

Last year's featured speaker at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner was Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who went on to become the vice-presidential nominee.

The first 100 Club dinner was held in 1959 to promote the presidential candidacy of John F Kennedy. In 2020, speakers included 10 Democratic candidates for president. (AP)

