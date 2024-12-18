Kathmandu, Dec 18 (PTI) Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Wednesday re-appointed Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma as the Himalayan nation's ambassador to India.

Sharma has been appointed to the post for the second time at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, according to a notice issued by the President's office.

Also Read | Igor Kirillov Assassination: 29-Year-Old Uzbek Man Arrested for Killing of Top Russian General and His Assistant in Moscow.

His previous term was from March 2022 to July 2024.

Paudel also appointed Dr Netra Prasad Timsina as the Resident Ambassador of Nepal to Malaysia.

Also Read | US Fed Meeting: Federal Reserve Set To Cut Key Rate but Consumers Might Not Feel Much Benefit Anytime Soon, Here's Why.

Paudel made the appointments as per Article 282 of the Nepalese Constitution, the office said.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee endorsed the appointments in September.

Sharma, a prominent economist and diplomat, was recalled by the previous Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' government on June 6.

He has also served as the Ambassador of Nepal to the US from 2009 to 2014.

He was the Vice Chairman of the National Planning Commission from 2002 to 2006 and served as a Senior Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Finance, Nepal.

Sharma earned his Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Hawaii, US.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)