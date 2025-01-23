Washington, Jan 23 (AP) Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, a far-right extremist group leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in the January 6, 2021, attack, visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday after President Donald Trump commuted his 18-year prison sentence.

Rhodes' appearance came a day after he was released from prison as a result of Trump's order of clemency benefitting more than 1,500 people charged with federal crimes in the January 6 attack.

Also Read | Trump’s Executive Orders Target Trans and Nonbinary People.

Rhodes was convicted in one of the most serious cases brought by the Justice Department over the riot that left more than 100 police officers injured. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)