Islamabad [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): Jailed Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi on Monday demanded her husband's release as his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's convoys head toward the capital, Islamabad in the wake of 'Final Call' protests, Dawn reported.

PTI, founded by Imran Khan, has lauched a nationwide protest, demanding the release of its leader.

Also Read | Lee Jae-Yong Controversy: Prosecutors Demand 5-Years Prison Sentence for Chairman of Samsung Electronics in Merger of Two Samsung Affiliates.

As per Dawn, Bushra Bibi told the supporters that the march would not end till Khan was free.

"My brothers, we will not end this march till Imran is not with us," she said while addressing supporters at a stop near the Hazara Interchange. "I will stay there till my last breath, and all of you have to support me. This is not just about my husband but about the country and its leader."

Also Read | Intel Selling Its Properties To Save Costs After Announcing Layoffs of 15,000 Employees This Year: Report.

Bushra Bibi is a part of the convoy being led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur.

Earlier it was reported that Gandapur's convoy reached a critical juncture, with the Southern Districts convoy currently stationed at Hakla Interchange near Fateh Jang in Punjab.

As per Shahid Khattak, the PTI President of the South region KP, the convoy will proceed towards Islamabad as soon as Gandapur's convoy crosses the Kati Pahari.

In a post on X, the PTI said, "At present, our Southern Districts convoy is at Hakla Interchange and we are waiting for Ali Amin Gandapur's convoy. As soon as they cross the Kati Pahari we will join them and proceed towards Islamabad."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar claimed that many leaders and members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are voluntarily seeking arrest to avoid taking part in the planned protest that was called for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan from prison, ARY News reported on Monday.

Tarar alleged that PTI leadership is not interested in securing the release of their leader, Imran Khan, from prison and noted reports from Punjab and Islamabad indicating that numerous PTI leaders, both senior and junior, are surrendering to the police.

He pointed to internal divisions within the party, particularly between Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Tarar suggested that the PTI protest was primarily aimed at obtaining an NRO-like concession for Khan's release, a demand the government cannot fulfil as it lies within the jurisdiction of the courts, as reported by ARY News. He urged PTI to pursue the matter through the legal system, as Khan faces multiple charges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)