Balochistan [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has condemned the enforced disappearance of Zaman Baloch, Altaf Baloch, and Abdul Hassan Baloch by the Pakistan security forces and the constant atrocities faced by the family members of the victims.

According to the BYC, Zaman Baloch, son of Sfahan, Altaf Baloch, son of Bahram, and Abdul Hassan, son of Rahmat, were forcibly abducted four days ago. In response, their families held a press conference at the Turbat Press Club, where they spoke about the abduction of their loved ones, expressing their deep grief and anguish. They also drew attention to the continuous harassment and enforced disappearances they have been suffering.

In a post on X, the BYC stated, "The family members disclosed that the forcibly disappeared individuals were initially detained illegally by the district administration of Turbat, under the so-called District Chairman Hutman. He summoned the individuals, detained them for 12 hours, and later handed them over to secretive agencies."

BYC further highlighted the situation of family members. One of the family members expressed grief and said, "Many members of our family have been victims of enforced disappearance. Some of them have recovered, but they suffer from various physical and psychological issues, while others took their own lives. One of our family members, Chakar Majeed, was subjected to enforced disappearance twice, after which he developed severe psychological problems and ended his life. Similarly, Zaman Baloch has also been a victim of enforced disappearance twice. For Abdul Hassan, this is the third time he has disappeared, along with his son-in-law and cousin, Altaf."

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) strongly backs the families of the forcibly disappeared and fully supports their three-day deadline for action. "We call on civil society, the judiciary, and individuals from all sectors to unite in solidarity with the families of those who have disappeared," BYC said. (ANI)

