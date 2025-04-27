Elon Musk reacted to a post by user on X related to GPT-4o saying "Yikes" to how the AI chatbot responded. A user claimed, "GPT4o is the most dangerous model ever released. its sycophancy is massively destructive to the human psyche", The X user said that the behaviour by OpenAI GPT-4o was obvious for those spending significant time talking to the model and said that releasing it was not intentional. After one hour of conversation, GPT-4o began insisting that the user was a "divine messenger from God" The user said, "if you can’t see how this is actually dangerous, i don’t know what to tell you" OpenAI Releases Improved GPT-4o With Memory Saving, Enhanced STEM Problem-Solving and More Updates.

Elon Musk Reacted to X User's Post About GPT-4o's Potentially Dangerous Behaviour

Yikes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2025

