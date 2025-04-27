Maharashtra Day is celebrated every year on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960. Following the States Reorganisation Act of 1956, which reorganized states based on linguistic lines, Maharashtra was carved out from the Bombay State to form a separate state for Marathi-speaking people. The day holds immense historical and cultural significance and is marked by parades, speeches, and cultural programs across the state. The main event takes place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where the Governor of Maharashtra hoists the state flag and delivers an address. Maharashtra Day 2025 is a perfect time to understand the beautiful and empowering culture of the state. Gujarat Day 2025 Delicious Recipes: Mouth-Watering Gujarati Food Items for Your Taste Buds.

Maharashtra Day is a time of reflection and celebration of the state’s rich heritage, from the valour of Shivaji Maharaj to its thriving arts, cinema, and literature. Locals often use the day to celebrate Marathi culture through traditional attire, music, dance, and of course, authentic Maharashtrian cuisine. While dishes like puran poli and vada pav are widely known, many opt to prepare or indulge in lesser-known regional delicacies that showcase the diversity of the state’s food traditions. As you observe Maharashtra Day 2025, we bring you authentic Maharashtrian cuisine and recipes for the food lover in you. Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Lucky Food: Kheer, Soaked Chana, Coconut and Other Food Items To Bring Good Fortune on Akha Teej.

1. Zunka Bhakri: A rustic dish from rural Maharashtra, zunka is a spicy gram flour preparation often paired with jowar or bajra bhakri (flatbread). It’s simple, nutritious, and deeply flavourful.

Watch Video of Zunka Bhakri Recipe:

2. Pitla: Similar to zunka but with a softer, more liquid consistency, pitla is comfort food in many Marathi homes and best enjoyed hot with a dollop of ghee and some garlic chutney.

Watch Video of Pitla Recipe:

3. Bharli Vangi: A stuffed brinjal curry made with a spicy coconut-peanut masala. It’s a regional favourite, especially from the Vidarbha and Konkan areas.

Watch Video of Bharli Vangi Recipe:

4. Ambat God Varan: A sweet and sour version of dal made with jaggery and tamarind, usually served with rice. It’s subtly spiced and offers a unique flavour profile.

Watch Video of Ambat God Varan Recipe:

5. Kharvas: A traditional dessert made from colostrum milk (first milk from a cow after giving birth), flavoured with cardamom or saffron. It has a silky, pudding-like texture and is rarely found outside Marathi households.

Watch Video of Kharvas Recipe:

Maharashtra Day is more than just a historical milestone, it's a heartfelt tribute to the spirit, resilience, and rich cultural legacy of the Marathi people. As the state celebrates its foundation with pride and unity, it's also a perfect opportunity to reconnect with its traditional roots through language, music, and especially food. While popular street snacks like misal pav and sabudana khichdi often take centre stage, exploring the lesser-known gems of Marathi cuisine adds a deeper layer of appreciation to the celebration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).