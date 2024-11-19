Balochistan [Pakistan], November 19 (ANI): The Pakistan security forces have abducted an individual from the Panjgur district in Balochistan and took him to an unknown location during a raid.

The Balochistan Post reported that the individual identified as Fareed was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan forces in the Khudabadan area of Panjgur.

The abduction of Fareed adds to the increasing number of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

According to the Baloch Human Rights Commission, till now over 206 individuals have forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan security forces in the first half of 2024. The individuals include political activists, students, and ordinary citizens, facing continuous operations in the region.

According to the Balochistan Post, Human rights organizations have consistently expressed concern over the use of enforced disappearances as a means of repression in Balochistan. They argue that these actions are intended to silence opposition and suppress calls for greater autonomy or independence.

International organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have appealed to the Pakistani government to investigate these claims, hold perpetrators accountable, and deliver justice to the victims and their families.

The families of the victims have staged many protests against the Pakistani forces but were denied justice. Their voices were curbed by the forces through violent means. These families allege that the government is also involved in such oppression of Baloch people, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), a prominent advocacy group has also highlighted the abductions of thousands of Baloch people in the region.

Recently, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemned the oppressions meted out by the security forces to the Baloch people and stated, "The ongoing oppression by the Pakistan forces has aggravated the miseries faced by the Baloch people. These people struggle to get proper education, health and food facilities. Under such woeful circumstances, the Pakistani forces commit atrocities against such innocent people". (ANI)

