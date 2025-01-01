Islamabad [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan has said that a meeting between former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari could resolve country's political problems, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, he stressed that the key to resolving all political issues lies in the release of Imran Khan. He believes that Imran Khan's release would help reduce political tension in Pakistan. Calling the meeting essential for democracy, he said that talks between Zardari, Sharif, and Imran Khan are necessary.

On December 28, Special Assistant to Pakistan's Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, expressed similar views. Sanaullah said that Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari should sit together to resolve Pakistan's issues.

According to him, the attitude of some political parties has changed after the failed protest on November 26 2024. He expressed the government's commitment to making the negotiation process with the opposition successful. Sanaullah said national issues can only be resolved through talks. He said PML-N saved Pakistan from default, even by suffering political setbacks, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Qaiser reiterated the demand for the release of arrested party workers and added that the same was communicated to the government in ongoing talks, according to ARY News report.

Speaking to reporters, Qaiser said, "During the ongoing dialogues with the government, we insisted on the release of arrested workers. Now, the ball is in the government's court, lets see what it decides."

He said that the situation of human rights has gathered attention from the entire Western world. Qaiser urged Chief Justice to take notice of the 'violations' of human rights in Pakistan. He voiced concern over the 'division' among lawyers, stating, "Lawyers need to stand united."

Asad Qaiser demanded an open trial for the cases related to May 9 incidents. He said that Imran Khan connects his own release from prison with the release of PTI workers. On foreign policy, he emphasised the need for a reassessment, calling for talks to resolve issues with Afghanistan. (ANI)

