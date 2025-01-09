Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 (ANI): Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian diaspora at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed her gratitude towards PM Modi for highlighting the unique aspects of Odisha in his speech.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, she said, "The people of Odisha are grateful for PM Narendra Modi's highlighting everything unique to Odisha in his speech...The Indian diaspora feels that the PM worries about their safety... He considers the diaspora his family."

Also Read | Layoffs Begin at Partner Organisations As Meta Ends Fact-Checking Program for Facebook and Instagram: Report.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also thanked PM Modi for the event. Referring to his speech, Pradhan said that PM Modi also praised Odisha as a culturally rich state, highlighting the efforts of the central government and the Ministry of External Affairs in organizing the event.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organising this biennial Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Odisha. Odisha is a culturally rich state. To show our glory to the world, these arrangements were made after the efforts of the central government. Ministry of External Affairs has played a key role...Everyone appreciated our hospitality," Pradhan said to ANI.

Also Read | 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: Priyanka Chopra Praises Brave First Responders for Their Tireless Efforts in the Wake of Palisades Fire (View Post).

"There is a lot of excitement among the 'Pravasi Bharatiya' who are attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Odisha...I am thankful to PM Modi and EAM Dr S Jaishankar for organising this program. I congratulate the Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi for organising this program successfully," he added.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram also expressed his appreciation for the speech and stated that the speech would encourage everyone to work towards the betterment of the state.

He said, "The Odisha CM, Governor, MLAs, MPs, and everybody will be encouraged by the PM's speech to do good work and investments will increase in Odisha..." On PM's statement that Indians believe in Buddha and not war, he says, "It's a great message and crucial in today's times... We will take his message forward."

On Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan commended PM Modi's efforts in connecting with the Indian diaspora. Kesavan stated that PM Modi regards the diaspora as "Rajdoots," or national ambassadors of Indian culture abroad.

"PM Narendra Modi regards our diaspora as 'Rajdoots', national ambassadors of Indian culture abroad. He values their capability and commitment," Kesavan said. "India has transformed itself into a global leader and the India story is resonating internationally and overseas. Citizens everywhere are now admired and respected."

Kesavan also highlighted PM Modi's unique bond with the Indian diaspora, noting that no Indian leader has made such extensive outreach efforts to the 35 million-strong diaspora community.

"No Indian leader has done such extensive outreach with a 35 million-strong diaspora ever. PM Modi is the first Prime Minister who has such a unique mutual bond and connection with our Indian citizens abroad," he said.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi during his address in Bhubaneshwar, asserted that the Indian government considers it their "responsibility to help the diaspora during crisis situations" and expressed gratitude for their support and contributions. He also lauded their role in enhancing India's global reputation.

PM Modi said, "I feel very happy when I meet you all. I never forget the love and blessings I have received from you all. Today, I also want to thank you all, because of you, I get a chance to hold my head high. In the last 10 years, I have met many world leaders and they all appreciate the Indian diaspora in their respective countries. One big reason behind this is the social values you carry."

"Friends, we give great importance to your convenience and comfort. Your safety and welfare are our top priority. We consider it our responsibility to help our diaspora during crisis situations, no matter where they are. This is one of the guiding principles of India's foreign policy today," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)