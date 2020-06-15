Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | South Korea Reports 37 New COVID-19 Cases

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 10:34 AM IST
World News | South Korea Reports 37 New COVID-19 Cases
Seoul, Jun 15 (AP) South Korea has reported 37 new cases, bringing its caseload to 12,121 infections, including 277 deaths.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 25 of the cases came from the Seoul area.

In Seoul, health authorities are scrambling to trace infections linked to entertainment and leisure activities, church gatherings, warehouse workers and door-to-door sellers.

At least 1,346 infections are linked to international arrivals, mostly South Koreans returning home from abroad. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

