Colombo, Jan 6 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday met with the Attorney General and discussed restoring public confidence in the island nation's justice system amid the new government's efforts to speed up high profile legal cases.

During the presidential election campaign, Dissanayake had pledged that if voted to power, his National People's Power (NPP) party will reopen inconclusive cases and ensure justice for the victims. Following his inauguration, the government announced a list of such cases to be revisited, including the investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

During his meeting with the Attorney General, President Dissanayake stressed the “importance of coordinated efforts among all institutions working towards the effective enforcement of the law”, his office said in a statement.

The President underscored the critical responsibility of the Attorney General's department in restoring public confidence in the judicial system, it said.

Sources said the new government is keen to expedite several long-pending cases, particularly those involving the Rajapaksa family and their associates. These cases, dating back to 2015, remain unresolved with no progress toward prosecutions.

Last week, the police interrogated the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in connection with a fresh property-related case. Another close aide of the Rajapaksa family was also questioned over allegations of illegal wealth acquisition.

Despite these developments, there has been widespread dissatisfaction over the perceived sluggishness in prosecutions, attributed to delays within law enforcement agencies.

Dissanayake's NPP headed the anti-corruption bureau of the 2015-19 government. The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) set up during that period initiated investigations and filed charges against several Rajapaksa family members.

