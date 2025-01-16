Bratislava (Slovakia), Jan 16 (AP) An 18-year-old student fatally stabbed two people at a high school in northern Slovakia on Thursday, authorities said.

One other person was in critical condition, the Slovak rescue service said. The stabbings took place in the town of Spisska Stara Ves, which is located on the border with Poland.

The suspect initially fled, but police said that he was detained shortly after the attack.

Police said that the suspect attacked a teacher and two students. Further details weren't immediately available. (AP)

