Lhasa [Tibet], April 19 (ANI): The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the sudden and suspicious death of Tulku Rigzin Hungkar Dorjee Rinpoche, a prominent Tibetan Buddhist leader and the head of Lung-ngon Monastery in Gade County, Golog, Tibet, as reported by Tibet.net.

The 56-year-old Rinpoche reportedly died in late March 2025 while being held by Chinese authorities in Vietnam.

According to international reports, Rinpoche was detained in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25, 2025.

His monastery announced his death on April 3. The circumstances surrounding his detention and subsequent death have raised serious concerns, as his body has not been returned to his community, and access for disciples and well-wishers to pay their respects has been denied, as cited by Tibet.net.

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile condemned the treatment Rinpoche received prior to his arrest, revealing that he had been subjected to political harassment and interrogations in Tibet as early as August 2024.

Allegations brought against him by Chinese authorities included his refusal to organise a welcoming event for Gyaltsen Norbu, China's appointed Panchen Lama, and accusations related to composing long-life prayers for the 14th Dalai Lama.

He was also criticised for not enforcing Chinese government education policies in schools associated with his monastery, as cited by Tibet.net.

The Tibetan Parliament is urging the global community to demand accountability. They have called on the Vietnamese government and all relevant authorities to initiate a transparent and independent investigation into Rinpoche's death. They emphasised the importance of making the findings public and returning the spiritual leader's remains to his monastery without further delay, Tibet.net cited.

A widely respected figure, Tulku Rigzin Hungkar Dorjee Rinpoche was known for his lifelong dedication to peace, compassion, and the teachings of non-violence. His unexpected passing marks a profound loss for his followers worldwide.

The Tibetan Parliament is also demanding that international forensic experts be allowed to examine the body to determine the actual cause of death, and that proper Buddhist rites be permitted in accordance with tradition. (ANI)

