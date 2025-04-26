Rabat [Morocco], April 26 (ANI/WAM): The TRENDS Research and Advisory pavilion at the Rabat International Book Fair 2025 has witnessed a large turnout since the opening day of the event.

Visitors from diverse age groups and intellectual backgrounds have flocked to explore the centre's latest publications covering topics in politics, economics, and strategic foresight.

Also Read | 'Either Water Will Flow or Your Blood': Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Engages in Empty Rhetoric After India Suspends Indus Water Treaty (Watch Video).

During his visit to the pavilion, Mohammed Mehdi Bensaid, Morocco's Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, praised the strong and diverse presence at the pavilion.

He emphasised that this public interest reflects a growing engagement among Moroccan and Arab audiences in scientific research and strategic thinking. "The participation of intellectual institutions like TRENDS adds a qualitative dimension to the Rabat Book Fair and reinforces its role as a platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas," he said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Delhi Government Enforces Centre's Order, Directs Pakistanis To Leave After India Revokes Visas of Pak Nationals.

Saqr Al-Suwaidi, researcher and Deputy Head of the TRENDS International Training Institute, expressed his pride in participating in this major cultural event.

He noted the enthusiastic response from the fair's audience to TRENDS' publications, highlighting the increasing interest in deep knowledge content and scientifically grounded analysis.

He added that this year the TRENDS pavilion features dozens of research and knowledge-based publications in three languages--Arabic, English, and French--covering timely and vital topics related to political, economic and social transformations on both regional and global levels. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)