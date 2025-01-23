Washington, Jan 23 (AP) Shortly after announcing the pardon for former Washington Metropolitan Police Department Lt Andrew Zabavsky, the White House said Trump has also granted clemency to Terrence Sutton for his involvement in the killing of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.

Sutton was sentenced to five years and six months in prison for a second-degree murder conviction for his involvement in the deadly chase of the young man and a subsequent cover-up. The case had ignited protests in the nation's capital.

On the night of October 23, 2020, Sutton drove an undercover police car to chase Hylton-Brown, who was riding an electric moped on a sidewalk without a helmet. Zabavsky was riding in a marked police vehicle.

The chase lasted nearly three minutes and spanned 10 city blocks, running through stop signs and going the wrong way up a one-way street.

Sutton turned off his vehicle's emergency lights and sirens and accelerated just before an oncoming car struck Hylton-Brown, tossing his body into the air. He never regained consciousness before he died. (AP)

