Washington, Jan 26 (AP) US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was ordering tariffs, visa restrictions and other retaliatory measures to be taken against Colombia after its government rejected two flights carrying migrants.

Trump made the announcement on his social media platform Truth Social. He said that the decision of Colombian President Gustavo Petro “jeopardised” national security in the US.

“These measures are just the beginning,” Trump wrote. “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States.”

Earlier Sunday, Petro announced that his government won't accept flights carrying migrants deported from the US until the Trump administration creates a protocol that treats them with “dignity”. (AP)

