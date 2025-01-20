Washington, Jan 20 (AP) President Donald Trump is going to issue a series of orders aimed at remaking America's immigration policies, ending asylum access, sending troops to the southern border and ending birthright citizenship, an incoming White House official said.

But it's unclear how Trump would carry out some of his executive orders, including ending automatic citizenship for everyone born in the country, while others were expected to be immediately challenged in the courts.

Also Read | US Inauguration Day 2025: Full Schedule of Donald Trump Including Oath Ceremony Time in India.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview some of the orders expected later Monday.

Immigrant communities were bracing for the crackdown that Trump, a Republican, had been promising throughout his campaign and up through a rally Sunday just ahead of his inauguration. (AP)

Also Read | UK Shocker: 43-Year-Old Man Found Dead After Week-Long Search Following Alleged Assault at Home in Lancashire, 4 Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)