Washington, Dec 20 (AP) The US military conducted airstrikes in northeastern Syria on Thursday, killing a leader of the Islamic State group and one other militant, US Central Command said.

In a statement on X, CENTCOM said the strike was in an area formerly controlled by the ousted Syrian government. The strike was part of an ongoing effort to prevent IS insurgents from taking advantage of the upheaval in Syria, including any plan to release the more than 8,000 IS prisoners held in detention by Kurdish allies that have partnered with the US.

The leader killed was Abu Yousef, also known as Mahmud, CENTCOM said. (AP)

