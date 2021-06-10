Washington, Jun 10: A US lawmaker has urged the Biden administration to provide an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines and medical assistance to India which is essential in the fight against the global spread of the deadly virus.

“Given the devastation, the virus continues to cause throughout India, and the variants emerging from the region and spreading to other parts of the world, it is essential for the United States to provide an ample supply of vaccines to India,” Congressman Lee Zeldin said.

“To end the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all, we must help the nations most in need vaccinate their citizens, and quickly and efficiently providing vaccines and medical supplies to India is essential to fighting the global spread of the virus,” the Republican lawmaker said. US President Joe Biden Administration to Buy 500 Million Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine to Donate the World: Report.

Congressman Brad Sherman said that he welcomed Biden's announcement in May regarding the sharing of unused COVID vaccines.

“The current surplus stockpile of J&J vaccines should be shared immediately with countries combating #COVID19 surges, such as India,” he tweeted.

“We should likewise send our stockpile of AstraZeneca vaccines to India and other countries facing a surge as long as US FDA, or the health officials in the recipient countries, determine it is safe and effective,” Sherman said in another tweet.

Congressman Steve Chabot in a statement welcomed the news that the US will donate 500 million COVID vaccines to countries around the globe.

“As India Caucus Co-Chair, I urge the admin to ensure that, in addition to those already promised last week, India gets any additional doses it needs,” he said.

Congresswoman Susan Wild applauded the administration for sending vaccines to countries like India to assist in the global fight against the pandemic. “American leadership has the capacity to make a huge difference and I'm glad we're stepping up to the plate,” she said.

The Biden administration will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to share through the global COVAX alliance for donation to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union over the next year, according to US media reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)