Zoom Updates IOS App to Stop It from Sending Device Data to Facebook

California [USA], Mar 28 (ANI): Video conferencing service Zoom updated its iOS app to prevent it from sending unnecessary device data to Facebook.The company was made aware of the issue earlier this week that the Facebook SDK for iOS was collecting device information unnecessary to provide its services, the official blog notes. The SDK did not include information and activities related to meetings but about devices such as mobile OS type, version, device time zone, device OS, device model and carrier, screen size, processor cores, and disk space. The company thus removed the Facebook SDK in iOS and reconfigured the feature that still allows users to use the login with Facebook via their browser. Users will be required to update to the latest version of the Zoom app. (ANI)

