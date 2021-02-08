Morris Garages India is all set to unveil the 2021 MG ZS EV today in the country. The carmaker had officially launched the 2020 model in January last year. The upcoming SUV will be introduced as the successor to the 2020 model and is expected to come with a few exterior and interior updates including headlamps with LED DRLs, 17-inch machined alloy wheels, an 8-inch infotainment system, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat & more. The unveil event will commence at 12:30 pm via Morris Garages India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. MG ZS Electric Internet SUV Launched in India With Starting Price of Rs 19.88 Lakh; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Mechanically, the upcoming ZS EV could get a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous 44.5Wh electric motor that generates up to 143PS of power and 353Nm of peak torque paired with an automatic transmission. The car is likely to be charged up to 80 percent in 6-8 hours via an AC fast charger, whereas the DC super-fast charger takes only 50 minutes to achieve the same amount of charge. It is expected to clock a speed of 0-100 km/hr in 8.5 seconds.

Are you ready for the green future? Join us tomorrow as we continue to #ChangeWhatYouCan. https://t.co/oLJZ74hM7b#MGZSEV2021 pic.twitter.com/8tIy0j96Io — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) February 7, 2021

On the inside, the 2021 ZS EV might get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, adjustable driver seat. For safety, the SUV is likely to get an electric parking brake, hill start, descent assist & more. When launched, the upcoming 2021 MG ZS EV will rival the likes of Hyundai Kona EV and Tata Nexon EV. Coming to the pricing, it is likely to be priced between Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

