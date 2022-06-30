Maruti Suzuki India is all set to launch the new Brezza today in the country. The booking for the car commenced last week, and today, the carmaker will be announcing its prices. The new Brezza subcompact SUV will lock horns with Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and Kia Sonet. The launch event will commence at 12 pm, and will be streamed live via MSArenaOfficial YouTube channel. Viewers can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bookings Open, India Launch Expected on June 30.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will come with a host of exterior upgrades, such as revised front grille, revamped LED daytime running lights, sharper headlamps, updated front and rear bumper, redesigned alloy wheels, new LED taillights and more. It is expected to come in four trim options - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. The new Brezza could be offered in nine different colours, including dual-tone shades.

Under the bonnet, the 2022 Brezza might get a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which will produce 103PS of power and 137Nm of torque. The engine could be paired with a 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. On the inside, the upcoming Brezza is said to come loaded with features such as a 360-degree camera system, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Arkamys-turned sound system. For safety, the new Brezza will offer six airbags, electronic stability control and more.

