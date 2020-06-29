Building a business from scratch is hard work. However, with lots of effort and the right attitude, it’s possible to create something that will lift you out of debt and allow you to create the life you want to live. Entrepreneur Barrett Shepherd created this reality by building his company Simpl Fulfillment, a seven-digit e-commerce fulfillment business.

Barrett Shepherd started Simpl Fulfillment when he was 20 years old. At the time, he only used a tiny office space he rented out in Austin, TX, and he was $7,000 in debt. Since then, he’s worked to grow his business by bootstrapping and working hard to fulfill not just orders but also client expectations. Today, Simpl Fulfillment is a seven-digit operation.

“I knew I had to do something different,” said Shepherd. “I didn’t go to college, so I decided to start up my own business. It was extremely difficult, but I knew all of my hard work was 100% worthwhile.”

Simpl Fulfillment helps business owners automatically ship out their orders right when they come in. Customers send the company their inventory, and Simpl Fulfillment handles the rest. “Our model is a lifesaver for many businesses,” said Barrett. “Shipping items is one of the most complicated parts of running an online shop. We simplify the process and allow businesses to breathe easy.”

The company uses cloud-based software so customers can view and manage their orders, returns, and inventory anytime, anywhere. “This is such an important part of the process,” Shepherd said. “I don’t want people tied to one computer. I want them to be able to communicate with their customers and us wherever they are, whether it’s an office in Manhattan or a beach in Bali.”

Barrett Shepherd created the brand because he knew a great deal about the industry. “I saw huge issues with e-commerce fulfillment when I was trying to figure out my business,” he said. “I knew I could figure out a way to solve it, so I put myself to work.”

Simpl Fulfillment also emphasizes fantastic customer support. “We don’t have an 800 number for people to call for help,” said Barrett. “Every business has a dedicated account manager that works in the same building where your orders ship out from. They’re there to solve any issues that arise quickly and effectively.”

Shepherd feels fortunate for the place he’s in today. “Don’t put off starting your own business,” he said. “You need to have faith in yourself. I know I’m not the only person who can turn an idea into a seven-figure company.”