New Delhi, November 26: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has two new announcements related to electric vehicles for customers. Ola Electric unveiled its new electric scooters—Ola S1 Z and Ola Gig—for customers who cannot afford expensive offerings like the Ola S1 series. The Ola S1 Z is an e-scooter with a different design and more range.

The new Ola S1 Z, on the other hand, is the most affordable electric scooter offered by Bhavish Aggarwal's company, starting at INR 39,999. The front design is similar to the Ola S1 series but thinner. It comes with a large single seat and a carrier to put something in and carry it. The design and features of these newly unveiled electric scooters are for customers looking for cost-cutting solutions.

Ola Gig and Ola Gig Plus Specifications and Features

Ola Gig has a minimalist design and offers a maximum range of 112 kilometres per charge. It achieves a top speed of 25 kmph and has a 1.5kWh portable battery capacity. The Ola Gig's motor has 250 W power. The price of this model starts at INR 39,999. On the other hand, the slightly higher variant, Ola Gig+, comes with an 81/157 km certified range, and the e-scooter achieves a top speed of 45 kmph. It comes with two 1.5kWh single reportable batteries and has 1.5 kW motor power. Ola Gig Plus is priced at INR 49,999.

Ola S1 Z is launched in India at INR 59,999 and comes with a top speed of 70 kmph and a certified range of 75/146 km on a single charge. It includes two 1.5 kWh portable batteries—the motor of the e-scooter churns out a maximum of 3 kW power. The new Ola S1 Z electric scooter has a sleek and premium design. Ola S1 Z Plus, the higher variant, offers slightly higher-end specifications and features. It provides a higher 75/146 certified range and achieves a top speed of 70 kmph. The Ola S1 Plus includes two 1.5 kWh single portable batteries that deliver 3 kWh. It is priced at INR 64,999. All the models are available for pre-reserve at INR 499. Deliveries will begin starting from April 2025.

