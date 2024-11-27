New Delhi, November 27: Mahindra Auto has launched two electric SUVs, the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e, in India. The XEV 9e and BE 6e are built on Mahindra's INGLO platform. Both SUVs arrive with the latest technology, futuristic designs, and updated features. Both of these SUVs come with 59kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs as their standard option. In the future, there are plans to offer a 79kWh battery option for these models.

The Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e are built on Mahindra's INGLO architecture to improve various aspects of the vehicles. The platform is said to provide more space inside the cabin to make it comfortable for passengers. It also enhances the stability and handling of the vehicles for a smoother driving experience. INGLO architecture also uses advanced high-density battery technology. Ola S1 Z, Ola S1 Z Plus, Ola Gig and Ola Gig Plus Affordable Electric Scooters Launched in India With Higher Range; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Mahindra XEV 9e Specifications and Features

The Mahindra XEV 9e features sleek LED tail lamps and an illuminated Mahindra logo with triangular LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. The XEV 9e offers a luxurious cabin equipped with a triple-screen setup. It comes with three 12.3-inch displays powered by Mahindra’s Adrenox software. It is expected to enhance the infotainment and driving experience. The 16-speaker audio system, twin-spoke steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and wireless smartphone charging further enhance its appeal. The Mahindra XEV 9e features Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features and offers a driving range of over 500 KM on a single charge.

Mahindra BE 6e Specifications and Features

The Mahindra BE 6e features C-shaped LED daytime running lights. It comes with 20-inch alloy wheels and an illuminated BE logo. The BE 6e features a dual 12.3-inch screen layout. The SUV features an ADAS suite and a 360-degree camera for safety and convenience. The BE 6e offers a driving range of over 500 KM on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 KM in 6.7 seconds. Los Angeles Auto Show: Hyundai Showcases Ioniq 9 and Kia Unveils High-Performance EV9 Electric SUV at LA Auto Show.

Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e Price and Availability

The Mahindra XEV 9e has been introduced with a starting price of INR 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Mahindra BE 6e starts at a price of INR 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). These electric SUVs will be available in January 2025, and customers can expect to receive their vehicles starting in February and March 2025.

