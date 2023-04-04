New Delhi, April 4 : Honda Cars India, the fully owned subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant Honda Motor, is officially selling only two car monikers at present. This comes as a shock, as Honda is a very well-established brand in the fast paced Indian car market.

While all other auto majors in India are always busy expanding their lineup, Honda India has gone ahead and slashed its already meagre car model range further. Honda is currently a just two model car company in India, offering only the City fifth-gen premium sedan and the Amaze compact sedan model. Read on to know what went wrong. Honda’s All-New Midsize SUV To Launch by June 2023 in India; Here’s All the Speculations You Need To Know About the Upcoming Creta Rival.

Honda Cars India Discontinues 3 Models, Only 2 Cars On Offer :

Honda Cars India has delisted three car monikers from its official listing, meaning they are discontinued in the country. The three delisted Honda cars are namely – Jazz, WR-V and the fourth-gen City. Mercedes-Benz Unveils 2023 Refreshed GLS, AMG GLS 63 and GLS Maybach SUV Models With Loads of Goodies.

This means that Honda India now has only the Amaze and City 5th generation models on offer for purchase. This indicates that the Japanese auto major is in crisis and in serious need to reconsider its model lineup, which is most probably what Honda is doing currently.

India is currently the third largest car market in the world, overtaking Japan and is booming amazingly in the post-covid situation, even in the face of a global economic slowdown. Hence, all auto majors are clamouring to offer numerous new products in India to boost sales. However, Honda hasn’t been doing so well in the recent few years in the country in terms of sales.

Due to below expected sales numbers, Honda India has already discontinued its once highly popular Brio, Mobilio, Accord, Civic, CR-V, BR-V and Jazz diesel in the past year, sharply reducing the company’s Indian model lineup. And now, even the WR-V, Jazz and the previous gen City have been discontinued, making the lineup stand at a ridiculous two models.

Honda’s plans to launch the new compact SUV in India might be what the company is counting on to boost its sales, prior to launching more new models to have an entirely fresh lineup in the country. A lot seems to be depending on how Honda’s upcoming SUV is received in India.

Honda Cars India is expected to launch its new upcoming SUV model that will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. We do hope that the upcoming Honda SUV really clicks in India, and we don’t have to say goodbye to a highly respectable brand like Honda in our market.

